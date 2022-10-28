What parents need to know ahead of Halloween weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Halloween weekend is here. But when it comes to Trick-or-Treating, a sugar high, is the least of parents' concerns.
Right now, we're learning from parents that their biggest fear is one that is sweeping the nation. We're talking about rainbow fentanyl pills that have recently been repackaged and created to look like candy.
However, the Tucson Police Department says finding drugs meant to resemble candy in your kids Halloween bag is highly unlikely but being cautious is always important.
“Just explain to him that this candy and this candy look the same, but this one could kill you, this one could hurt you,” said Tucson parent Daniel Kominek.
Daniel and his 6-year-old son, Jackson are getting ready for Halloween this year. He says it's a very exciting time, but it requires some serious conversations.
“Just let him know, you gotta be very careful what you're picking up, what you're getting from friends and people and make sure that it is safe,” said Daniel.
The concerns of tampered candy have parents on alert every Halloween season.
“I want to look through and make sure it's all branded, packaged, not opened, sealed candy for him,” said Daniel.
TPD says a 'Halloween candy scare' isn't new.
“Since I was a child people have been saying they put needles in Halloween candy and all that. And I don't know that we've ever found any cases of that, but I know that that's been a threat. I don't know a lot of people who buy fentanyl pills or have fentanyl pills who are willing to share them at all, let alone put them in someone's Halloween bag,” said TPD Captain and Commander of Counter Narcotics Alliance, John Leavitt.
That being said, TPD says it's still important to be aware.
“I think it's important you know what's in your kids lunch box, Halloween bag, or anywhere else to make sure that they are not getting anything they shouldn't be using or taking,” said Leavitt.
TPD says the main danger on Halloween comes from the increase of street activity. Officials urge parents to keep an eye on your kids and we will have more information about Halloween street safety coming up on Monday morning.