What happens to abortion rights in Arizona if Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Before the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in January 1973, abortion was illegal in Arizona except in cases where the life of the mother was at risk.
That law is still on the books in Arizona and there are concerns this state would shift back to that if SCOTUS decides to overturn the landmark case in the coming weeks.
"Arizona is one of five states with a retroactive abortion ban," Amy Fitch-Heacock, the co-founder of the Tucson Women's March said. "The minute that Roe is overturned, it is illegal to perform or obtain an abortion. You're going to see more people having to cross state lines and take matters into their own hands and you're not going to see a safe solution."
On March 30, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a 15-week abortion ban into law with the lone exception being a medical emergency.
University of Arizona Law Professor Emerita Barbara Atwood believes if the Supreme Court guts Roe v. Wade, there will likely be a push in Arizona to return to the way things were in 1972.
"Some of the sponsors of the Arizona law have argued that it actually expressly says it doesn't overrule this absolute ban on abortion except in cases to save life of the mother," Professor Atwood said. "So, that's going to be a question of contention, there's going to be difference of opinion and probably litigation."
"So, we don't know what the future holds," Ducey said Wednesday. "What I do know is that I have signed a law in Arizona, it will become law 90 days after the session ends and that's how we're going to proceed. If there is a change at the federal level, there is likely more action that will be necessary but let's understand the situation before we speculate."
As we wait for the final decision from the high court, likely sometime in June, both sides are unwavering in a fight that has stretched half a century.
"We do think that adoption is the best option and of course, we are also interested in from a legal and political perspective, totally ending abortion in America," Bob Pawson, a Pro-Life advocate said. "It's America's sin. The greatest sin we've had since the era of slavery."
