What Arizona's move to the Big 12 means for the Wildcats, Pac-12's future

TUCSON (KVOA) - After weeks of speculation, it's finally official.
Arizona is leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big 12.
It's the end of an era for the Wildcats. The U of A has been part of the Pac-12 (formerly the Pac-10) since 1978. 45 years in the once called 'Conference of Champions' comes to an end in 2024.
Arizona State and Utah will also join the U of A in the Big 12.
Arizona President Robert Robbins put out a statement shortly after the announcement, saying in part the move to the Big 12 will continue to raise the University's profile.
While all of this was in the works, Arizona Football held its first padded practice of fall camp Friday. It was business as usual for the Wildcats as they prepare to kick off the 2023 season - now their final in the Pac-12. Before the news broke, Head Coach Jedd Fisch said it's great to see all eyes on the Wildcats.
"You can't open up an article, you can't read anything on social media, you can't see anything on ESPN without seeing an Arizona helmet," he said. "That tells me that our brand is growing. It's getting better. More people are talking about us, more people want to know what's happening with Arizona, and you can't beat that in our situation right now."
Arizona is in a much better situation than the Pac-12 currently. After a busy day of conference realignment news, the Pac-12 as we know it looks to be over.
Colorado, UCLA and USC previously announced they were leaving once the conference's media rights deal expires in 2024. On Friday, Washington and Oregon announced they're leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10. A few hours later, Arizona, ASU and Utah were gone too.
That leaves four teams: Cal Berkeley, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.
How did we get to this point?
It comes down to money. More specifically, how much money schools will make from their conference's media rights deal. The Pac-12's deal will expire after this school year. As Coach Fisch said at media day, running an athletic program is expensive. He emphasized the importance of stability to ensure Arizona's future success. The Big 12 will give the Wildcats that.
The college athletic landscape is moving closer to super conferences. The Big 12 and SEC will both have 16 schools starting next year, while the Big 10 will have 18. Coach Fisch said the new look of college athletics will provide his players with new opportunities.
"Everything is new," he said. "It is truly a new frontier of college football. I love it. I love the fact that we're in a position where everything is going to be better for the athletes. These kids are going to play some teams they haven't played before. They're going to see some things they haven't seen before."
Arizona's move to the Big 12 means a whole new group of conference foes. The Big 12 currently consists of Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas. However, the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the SEC in 2024.
The ASU-Arizona rivalry isn't going anywhere, but perhaps some new exciting rivalries could form. That's especially true in basketball, with powerhouses like Kansas, Baylor and Houston.
Another thing to consider with the move is travel. West Virginia University is 2,107 miles from the U of A. Right now, the furthest team from Arizona is Washington State at 1,336 miles. More travel will soon be a new reality for Arizona and college athletics as a whole.
