Wet roads this morning!

After an active start for parts of Southeastern Arizona, we'll dry out before another round later today! Best chance for storms this afternoon and evening continues mainly to the south and east of Tucson but that all changes this weekend...
High pressure remains centered near the 4 Corners Region, which will keep things active to the south and east of Tucson thanks to a steady flow of moisture. Expect isolated to scattered storms for areas near Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Willcox, Tombstone and Douglas as well as the White Mountains. Tucson should get in the mix by Friday afternoon and evening but we'll only see a few showers and storms with scattered storms to the south and east once again.
Thanks to the position of high pressure, temperatures continue to heat up well above normal and tomorrow will be the hottest day with highs pushing anywhere between 107° and 114° from Tucson to the west. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow from 10 AM to 8 PM so limit your time outside during that time and stay hydrated! The high temperature on Friday could hit 108° at the Tucson International Airport and that is also the record high set back in 2006 so we'll be watching that closely.
Thankfully, high pressure will finally get a move on and head eastward by the weekend. This will "cool" temperatures down into the low 100s by Saturday and mid to low 90s early next week! With high pressure to the east of Southeastern Arizona, we'll see a surge in moisture this weekend! That means better storm coverage with scattered to widespread storms on tap starting as early as Saturday. Heavy rain is expected with totals by this time next week pushing over 2 inches in some spots! Flash flooding will be one of the biggest threats, especially near recently burned areas so stay storm alert. Another issue, storms could fire up during the early morning hours while most of us are sleeping so be sure you have a way of getting weather alerts just in case.
- Today: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 105°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 83°
- Tomorrow: Hot, a few PM storms (30%). High: 108°