Wet morning commute for some!

Areas from Tucson to the Northeast are waking up to light to moderate showers and some thunder! The biggest impact will be wet roads and ponding so give yourself extra time and expect a slower commute! The Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 11 PM tonight so stay storm alert through the day.
Showers will come to an end this morning but scattered to widespread showers and storm will fire up once again this afternoon and will continue for some spots into the evening. Storms will be moving slow again today and will be able to produce around 1.0" to 1.5" and hour! As a result, the biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding and recently burned areas are the most vulnerable but low-lying areas near washes, creeks, rivers and streams will also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!
Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with scattered to widespread storms as well. Storm coverage decreases next work week but we'll still see daily rounds of isolated to scattered storms each afternoon!
- Today: Heavy rain at times this afternoon (60%). High: 93°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (40%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 95°