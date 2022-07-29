 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Wet morning commute for some!

  • 0

Areas from Tucson to the Northeast are waking up to light to moderate showers and some thunder! The biggest impact will be wet roads and ponding so give yourself extra time and expect a slower commute! The Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 11 PM tonight so stay storm alert through the day.

Showers will come to an end this morning but scattered to widespread showers and storm will fire up once again this afternoon and will continue for some spots into the evening. Storms will be moving slow again today and will be able to produce around 1.0" to 1.5" and hour! As a result, the biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding and recently burned areas are the most vulnerable but low-lying areas near washes, creeks, rivers and streams will also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!

Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with scattered to widespread storms as well. Storm coverage decreases next work week but we'll still see daily rounds of isolated to scattered storms each afternoon!

  • Today: Heavy rain at times this afternoon (60%). High: 93°
  • Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (40%). Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 95°

Tags