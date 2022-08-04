Wet commute this morning!

Most of Southeastern Arizona is waking up wet thanks to overnight showers and thunderstorms! Widespread light to moderate rain with isolated storms continues to move northwestward and most of us should dry out by 6 AM/7 AM. Give yourself extra time for your morning commute and watch out for flooded roads!
The showers and clouds will clear out my mid-morning and most of us will stay dry the rest of the day. The best chance for storms will be in the mountains this afternoon and evening but some spots could wake up to a few showers tomorrow morning so stay tuned. Storm coverage will increase again this weekend and the biggest threats will be heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging wind where strong to severe storms develop.
Temperatures will mainly sit right around average in the upper 90s/low 100s through the weekend with lows dropping into the 60s and 70s.
- Today: Scattered showers before 11 am (40%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Few PM storms (30%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: A few PM storms (30%). High: 100°