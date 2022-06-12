Westbound lanes on Interstate 10 have bee reopened after crash

---- Westbound lanes have been reopened, ADOT officials said. ---
TUCSON (KVOA) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash reportedly involves a motorcycle.
ADOT says the crash occurred west of Miracle Mile and ask drivers to exit through Miracle Mile.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect delays.
Officials say there is no estimated time to reopen westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes remain unaffected.
