...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids and for those susceptible to heat illness stay
in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Westbound lanes on Interstate 10 have bee reopened after crash

I-10 WB is CLOSED at Miracle Mile in Tucson
ADOT

---- Westbound lanes have been reopened, ADOT officials said. --- 

TUCSON (KVOA) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash reportedly involves a motorcycle. 

ADOT says the crash occurred west of Miracle Mile and ask drivers to exit through Miracle Mile. 

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect delays. 

Officials say there is no estimated time to reopen westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes remain unaffected. 

Rebeca Moreno

