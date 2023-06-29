Westbound I10 reopened after crash involving semi-trailer truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are now open in Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
At westbound I-10 at mile post 269 there is a 2-vehicle crash with injuries involving a semi.
The westbound lanes were blocked.
The closure was near Craycroft Road.
Traffic was being taken off at Wilmot Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says to find an alternate route.
The eastbound lanes are unaffected.
