Westbound I10 closed due to crash involving semi-trailer truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
At westbound I-10 at mile post 269 there is a 2-vehicle crash with injuries involving a semi.
The westbound lanes are blocked.
The closure is near Craycroft Road.
Traffic is being taken off at Wilmot Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says to find an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.
