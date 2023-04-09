West Side of Lower Lake Mary closed due to leaking levee

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) – West Side closure of Lower Lake Mary due to leaking levee.

On April 9, 2023, a closure order was issued, and rangers are asking the public to find other areas around Lower Lake Mary to recreate until the levee is repaired. Visitors are advised to check the closure order map and abide by all posted signage.

Forest engineers have been working to assess the structural integrity of the levee since Friday. The closure has been issued as a precaution due to visible leaks in the levee.

“The safety of the public is our No. 1 priority,” said Deputy District Ranger Nicholas Mustoe. “Luckily, heavy snowfall this past winter means there are still numerous spots in the Lower Lake Mary area that visitors can still safely access.”

Should the levee fail, Lower Lake Mary will empty out into a side tributary. There are no campgrounds, recreation sites, or private homes at risk should the levee fail.

Forest visitors are reminded to check the status of all forest roads at coconinonationalforest.us prior to any forest excursion.