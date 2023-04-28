West Fest hits Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fry Boulevard will be closed for the West Fest street fair on Saturday, April 29.
West Fest brings a variety of entertainment to the West End from 3 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
This street fair will take place along Fry Boulevard between Garden Avenue and North Avenue. This stretch of Fry Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
From 3 to 7 p.m., residents can peruse booths hosted by West End businesses and craft vendors, while taking part in family-friendly activities like street magic acts, face painting, and chalk art.
A live DJ will play from 3 to 6 p.m. and then the Chad West Trio will take the stage in front of Landmark Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m.