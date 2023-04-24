Welfare check leads to Tombstone shooting spree

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 70 year old man is behind bars after the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said he fired more than 25 rounds at officers and the public during a bizarre shooting spree Thursday.
It all began after EMT's went to perform a welfare check on Curtiss Wayne Weberg at the Trail Riders Inn and RV Park on 7th Street, just a block or so from the heart of Tombstone.
The Sheriff's Office said Weberg pointed a revolver at EMT's. They reported it to the Town Marshal and multiple law enforcement agencies began to secure the area once Weberg opened fire.
Rob Gaines works nearby and was surprised to hear about the shooting.
“Usually we like our shootouts scheduled as entertainment around here so this was a little bit of a surprise," he said.
J.C. Brown lives across the street from where the shooting happened. He didn't hear the initial gun fire and didn't realize what was going on until a neighbor called him.
“A neighbor called me and said turn out the lights and go to the back of the house," he said.
He did that for the most part, but curiosity got the best of him and he peaked outside and said he saw a bunch of police cars then heard one loud boom.
“After a while I heard a 'woomp', and I guess that’s when everything came to a conclusion over there.”
Sheriff Dennels said Weberg was arrested uninjured and miraculously nobody was hurt.
It remains unclear if Weberg is a resident or was just passing through. He now resides in the Cochise County Jail on a $500,000 bond facing serious charges.