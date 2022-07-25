Weekend storm causes tree branch to crush woman's car

TUCSON (KVOA) — It was an active weekend for storms in our viewing area.
One Tucson single mother is now having to piece her life back together after her only car was destroyed by a large falling tree branch.
Anjolie Faccio said she was out Saturday supporting the local music scene at the House of Bards on Speedway, when out of the blue there was heavy rain and wind. She was horrified when she went to leave and found a large branch piercing through her windshield, the hood and roof smashed.
"Really at a loss right now," she said. "I have no idea what's next."
When it rains it pours, she left the car there over night while trying to figure out what to do with it. Someone broke her passenger rear window and stole items she needs to do her job. Now she is left without reliable transportation and unable, for now, to do her job to try and pay for a new car.
John Bujak is a co-owner of House of Bards. He said the storm moved through fast and packed a punch. The tree was in a wash next to the business.
He said they have tried for years to get the City to "better maintain the wash."
On Monday, he said the city told them they would be sending someone to inspect the wash.
A city spokesperson said that did happen and they found nothing wrong with it other than signs of homeless activity. The spokesperson said those are large trees and these things happen during a serious storm.
Anjolie's insurance is not covering the damage. She did not say if she plans to file a claim against the city. She said she is just glad nobody was injured.
"It could have been so much worse," she said. "I am so thankful nobody was hurt."