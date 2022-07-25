 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weekend storm causes tree branch to crush woman's car

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crushed

TUCSON (KVOA) — It was an active weekend for storms in our viewing area.

One Tucson single mother is now having to piece her life back together after her only car was destroyed by a large falling tree branch.

Anjolie Faccio said she was out Saturday supporting the local music scene at the House of Bards on Speedway, when out of the blue there was heavy rain and wind. She was horrified when she went to leave and found a large branch piercing through her windshield, the hood and roof smashed.

"Really at a loss right now," she said. "I have no idea what's next."

When it rains it pours, she left the car there over night while trying to figure out what to do with it. Someone broke her passenger rear window and stole items she needs to do her job. Now she is left without reliable transportation and unable, for now, to do her job to try and pay for a new car.

John Bujak is a co-owner of House of Bards. He said the storm moved through fast and packed a punch. The tree was in a wash next to the business.

He said they have tried for years to get the City to "better maintain the wash." 

On Monday, he said the city told them they would be sending someone to inspect the wash.

A city spokesperson said that did happen and they found nothing wrong with it other than signs of homeless activity. The spokesperson said those are large trees and these things happen during a serious storm.

Anjolie's insurance is not covering the damage. She did not say if she plans to file a claim against the city. She said she is just glad nobody was injured. 

"It could have been so much worse," she said. "I am so thankful nobody was hurt."

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

Tags

Recommended for you