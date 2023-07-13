Wednesday's Storm Recap

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with
elevated overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring
about the dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the
early part of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this
weekend allowing for a return of the very hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wednesday's Storm Recap

  • Updated
  • 0

4Warn Weather: Here's a recap of Wednesday's (7/12) Monsoon storms! 

Top 5 rain

Just like the past few days, storms highly favored areas to the south and east of Tucson. Cochise County did the best with Long Park in the Chiricahuas picking up 2.44" yesterday! Parts of Graham and Greenlee County also picked up some decent rain with totals ranging from couple hundredths of an inch to over three quarters of an inch!

1

There were no severe thunderstorms yesterday but a strong storm developed in Southeastern Graham and Greenlee County. This storm was capable of producing gusts up to 50 miles per hour and pea size hail. 

3

Most of us stayed dry in Eastern Pima County, again, but Vail managed to pick up around 0.10" close to 6:30 PM last night. The far Eastside near 22nd and Houghton picked up only 0.01". 

2

The most active spots today continue to be south and east of Tucson. Strong storms will be possible later tonight so click here for your forecast!

Tags

Recommended for you