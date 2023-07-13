Wednesday's Storm Recap

4Warn Weather: Here's a recap of Wednesday's (7/12) Monsoon storms!
Just like the past few days, storms highly favored areas to the south and east of Tucson. Cochise County did the best with Long Park in the Chiricahuas picking up 2.44" yesterday! Parts of Graham and Greenlee County also picked up some decent rain with totals ranging from couple hundredths of an inch to over three quarters of an inch!
There were no severe thunderstorms yesterday but a strong storm developed in Southeastern Graham and Greenlee County. This storm was capable of producing gusts up to 50 miles per hour and pea size hail.
Most of us stayed dry in Eastern Pima County, again, but Vail managed to pick up around 0.10" close to 6:30 PM last night. The far Eastside near 22nd and Houghton picked up only 0.01".
The most active spots today continue to be south and east of Tucson. Strong storms will be possible later tonight.