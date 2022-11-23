Wednesday is expected to be the busiest travel day before Thanksgiving

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson International Airport is expecting more than 76,000 travelers this week.
Airport staff say that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of travel leading up to Thanksgiving.
If you're catching a flight Wednesday, here are some reminders before you head to the airport.
Give yourself plenty of time to park and to get through long security lines. Expect a full flight and it's recommended that you don't check a bag, if possible, in case your flight is delayed or rescheduled. And make sure to triple-check your flight updates for any gate or time changes.
If you're hitting the roads to travel, Wednesday afternoon is expected to have peak road traffic. Arizona Department of Transportation suggests starting your drive as early as possible.
Other suggestions include allowing for extra time and packing an emergency kit with water bottles, snacks, a flashlight, blankets and a first aid kit, just in case of heavy traffic or if you experience any car troubles. And, of course, stay focused on the road.
"The basics apply, any day of the week and especially on a holiday weekend. Make sure you get a lot of rest, buckle up, don't drink and drive, and expect the unexpected, there could be big delays," said Garin Groff with A-DOT.
Remember that the Sunday after Thanksgiving is another extremely busy travel day on the roads and in the air, so make sure you're taking all these tips with you through the Holiday season.