Wear Orange event aims to raise awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- Community members gathered at Southside Presbyterian Church on Saturday night to raise awareness against gun violence.
The event honored those who have been affected by gun violence and focused on ways people can get involved in this effort.
Deborah Parker lost her daughter in a drive-by shooting in 2006.
“They were just being typically eighteen and nineteen year-olds going out having fun,” said Parker.
In December 2006, Parker got the call no parent wants to get.
“She was just sitting there talking on her phone," said Parker. "A vehicle with its lights off drove by and opened fire on that house.”
Her daughter Lindsay was killed Leaving behind her nine month old baby girl.
“My daughter in 2006 was killed by a convicted felon who had a AR15 style rifle," said Parker. "That shouldn’t be possible in this country.”
Other survivors like Kelly Ireland argue this is a fight for everyone.
"There isn't anybody here who is a survivor that is of any special socioeconomic status," said Ireland. "It happens to all of us and we need it to stop."
Wear Orange Weekend is observed in June every year. The national event encourages people to wear orange to honor Hadiya Pendleton and others affected by gun violence.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE