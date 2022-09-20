"Weapon of mass destruction" fentanyl continues its deadly toll on Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fentanyl has taken the nation by storm, a storm that's more like a deadly hurricane without any end in sight.
The deadly opioid and its mostly cartel affiliated distributors are getting more bold in the marketing plan. Law enforcement is coming across more and more fentanyl pills of bright colors made to look like candy.
Tucson Police Captain John Leavitt has been on the beat since 1982, working through many violent evolutions within the drug trade, but none have reached a level of concern like what is happening now with fentanyl.
"This is definitely the biggest threat we've faced when it comes to public safety," Cpt. Leavitt said.
Leavitt said luckily he hasn't heard of the candy-like pills being connected to any deaths but that's something he knows will not hold true for long.
"All those pills are deadly and I can say just one pill kills," Cpt. Leavitt said.
He said it's an issue we can not arrest our way out of, he believes a solution will be complex and long drawn out.
"It's prevention, education, mitigation and enforcement that together will hopefully we'll deal with this problem in the long run," he said.
Tucson resident Theresa Guerrero knows all too well the pain and suffering fentanyl brings. Her son Jacob Guerrero died two years ago after using cocaine that was laced with fentanyl. He will forever be 31 years old.
"Saw about six paramedics working on my son and it was the most heartbreaking thing you'll ever see," she remembered.
Guerrero has now dedicated her life to warning people about the deadly drug, she has taken part in many rallies for change joining other parents who have lost their children to fentanyl.
Just last week, Country music star Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson. On Monday the Pima County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as a fentanyl overdose.
"Whenever I hear about someone dying like Luke Bell I often wonder if it's fentanyl and most of the time it is," Guerrero said.
For those suffering addiction it's estimated only about 10% will actually seek treatment. In Tucson CODAC Health, Wellness and Recovery is a resource offering care.
Its Vice President of Clinical Services Dan Borden said CODAC has seen fentanyl almost completely occupy their addiction recovery services for opioids.
"We have seen a huge increase in the number of people whose primary presentation is fentanyl and a lot of people testing positive for fentanyl that weren't aware they were using it at the time because so many substances are laced with fentanyl at this time," Borden said.
Borden said they are having to act much faster to treat patients using fentanyl than other substances because the risk of an overdose are so high.
He said the potency of fentanyl is so high that many first time users will die from their first dose.
He said they are handing out Narcan, which counteracts effects of an overdose, to everyone in addiction recovery. He said they are also handing out fentanyl test strips so drug users can test their other drugs for the presence of fentanyl.
Borden said they are seeing people of just about every walk of life dealing with addiction and that the deadly drug does not discriminate.
For Theresa Guerrero, she is pressuring lawmakers and prosecutors to do more to punish those caught selling the deadly drugs.
"I would like to see stronger penalties for the people that are selling this evil drug because it is homicide it's not just like selling marijuana and you're just selling marijuana you're selling a poison and people are dying from it," she said.