Wealthy space entrepreneur who has pushed for exploration of aliens and the afterlife donates $10 million to DeSantis

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pima County through 415 PM MST... At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Avra Valley to near San Isidro to 9 miles west of San Miguel. Movement was west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cowlic, Fresnal, San Pedro, Choulic, Newfield, Queens Well, Coldfields, No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi and Sil Nakya. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 98 and 146. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH