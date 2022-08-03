'We made a mistake': Pinal County officials discuss Tuesday's ballot shortage

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Officials in Pinal County apologized Wednesday after what they call several mistakes during the primary election Tuesday.

"We have not taken action yet," said Chairman of the Pinal Co. Board of Supervisors Jeffrey McClure, "but I can assure you we will be taking action."

"Quite frankly, we underestimated, that's what happened," said Pinal Co. Attorney Kent Volkmer. "There were more people that showed up than we thought were going to show up."

Volkmer said the county also had an unanticipated number of independents who came in and chose to vote as republican.

"So, what happens is you have all of these things, all of them got put into essentially an algorithm and we just, we didn't order enough ballots," he said.

The county said it's human error, which they said also caused more than 60,000 incorrect ballots to go out to voters in late July.

"I worry about the bottom candidate," said Bryan Soller, candidate for Apache Junction City Council. "How does he know that he didn't have more numbers or that people voted and it didn't get counted? How do we correct that feeling of mistrust?"

When asked what actions we could see come out of this, McClure said the removal of the elections director is possible. He said that decision will be made in the next day or so.