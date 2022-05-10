 Skip to main content
Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

  • Updated
Low water levels reveal body in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say more are likely to be found

The Las Vegas Boat Harbor & Lake Mead Marina in February. The plunging water level in Lake Mead -- the country's largest reservoir, besieged by drought -- unveiled another disturbing discovery over the weekend, police say: a body in a barrel.

 Mark Henle/The Republic/USA Today Network

May 10, 2022 11:45 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead.

The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney. He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed. Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel.

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.