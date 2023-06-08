Watch our Preparing 4 Monsoon 2023 special everything you need to know

Monsoons are coming up and News 4 Tucson’s Preparing 4 Monsoon 2023 with the News 4Storm Alert team will have everything you need to know to get ready!
We’ll cover everything to keep you safe including:
- Navigating dust storms
- Lightning safety
- Avoiding flooded streets
We also have our Monsoon Prediction Index to give you an early heads up to help you stay safe.
The special airs tonight at 6:30 p.m.
