Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

WATCH: Humpback whale breaches water, landed on boat in Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (NBC News) — Video captured the crazy moment a humpback whale breached water and landed on top of a boat.

This happened Sunday off the coast of Plymouth, Mass.

Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter said the close encounter was at around 10-am near white horse beach.

You can see the whale slam into the bow of the boat before bouncing back into the water.

The 19-foot vessel sustained light damage but was amazingly still seaworthy, making it back to the boat ramp in on piece.

Fortunately, there were also no reports of injuries.

Hunter noted that there were many boats in the area Sunday for recreational fishing due to an abundance of bait fish.

Adding that's also what is attracting whales to the area to feed.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

