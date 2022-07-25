WATCH: Humpback whale breaches water, landed on boat in Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (NBC News) — Video captured the crazy moment a humpback whale breached water and landed on top of a boat.
This happened Sunday off the coast of Plymouth, Mass.
Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter said the close encounter was at around 10-am near white horse beach.
You can see the whale slam into the bow of the boat before bouncing back into the water.
The 19-foot vessel sustained light damage but was amazingly still seaworthy, making it back to the boat ramp in on piece.
Fortunately, there were also no reports of injuries.
Hunter noted that there were many boats in the area Sunday for recreational fishing due to an abundance of bait fish.
Adding that's also what is attracting whales to the area to feed.