Watch for smoke during a prescribed burn today

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Coronado National Forest Service says a prescribed burn for 1,000 acres started at 9:30 a.m. today and will go until 5:00 p.m. in the head of Garner Canyon / East Santa Rita.

Smoke will be visible for 2-3 days.

Two crews along with multiple engines and equipment will be working in the area.

Prescribed burns aim to prevent and control larger wildfires in the future.