WATCH: Disneyland employee thwarts marriage proposal

PARIS (CNN) — The happiest place on Earth may not be the place for the happiest proposals on Earth, especially when overzealous employees snatch up the engagement ring.
Disneyland in Paris — the guy about to propose sure thought it would be "romantique" as he dropped to his knee.
But suddenly, a Disney employee in Mickey Mouse ears barged in and snatched the ring.
Millions of people have watched the video online as the man from Germany who proposed exchanged words with mouse ears.
"She said yes."
"Yes, that's great but over here is gonna be even better."
But it was not better for the employee, who got incinerated on line.
Disneyland calls itself, "The happiest place on Earth unless this loser is on duty."
The man proposing told the New York Times, "Disneyland stands for dreams. Our moment was destroyed."
The couple gave only their first names, Ante and Rosa.
Disney had figured large in their relationship.
Early on Ante, gave Rosa a rose in glass similar to the one in "Beauty and the Beast."
Now the Disney employee was being portrayed as a beast.
Online, critics demanded he be punished.
But those familiar with the park say the fenced off platform is used for multiple live shows daily.
"This particular platform the couple standing on is surrounded by expensive speakers lights and most importantly pyrotechnic equipment," Edith Gervin, journalist said.
Ante says he asked another employee if it was OK to use the platform for a proposal and she said "go for it."
But mouse ears was not as easy going.
Disney did apologize
Ante told the Times they were offered a free weekend, hotel included, at any Disney Park.
But he said, "I don't want to visit Disneyland anymore. They can't give us the moment back and that's the only thing I want." She may have said "Yes," but now they're telling Disney "No."