 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be
the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

WATCH: Disneyland employee thwarts marriage proposal

  • Updated
  • 0
WATCH: Disneyland employee thwarts marriage proposal
CNN Newsource

PARIS (CNN) — The happiest place on Earth may not be the place for the happiest proposals on Earth, especially when overzealous employees snatch up the engagement ring.

Disneyland in Paris — the guy about to propose sure thought it would be "romantique" as he dropped to his knee.

But suddenly, a Disney employee in Mickey Mouse ears barged in and snatched the ring.

Millions of people have watched the video online as the man from Germany who proposed exchanged words with mouse ears.

"She said yes."

"Yes, that's great but over here is gonna be even better."

But it was not better for the employee, who got incinerated on line.

Disneyland calls itself, "The happiest place on Earth unless this loser is on duty."

The man proposing told the New York Times, "Disneyland stands for dreams. Our moment was destroyed."

The couple gave only their first names, Ante and Rosa.

Disney had figured large in their relationship.

Early on Ante, gave Rosa a rose in glass similar to the one in "Beauty and the Beast."

Now the Disney employee was being portrayed as a beast.

Online, critics demanded he be punished.

But those familiar with the park say the fenced off platform is used for multiple live shows daily.

"This particular platform the couple standing on is surrounded by expensive speakers lights and most importantly pyrotechnic equipment," Edith Gervin, journalist said.

Ante says he asked another employee if it was OK to use the platform for a proposal and she said "go for it."

But mouse ears was not as easy going.

Disney did apologize

Ante told the Times they were offered a free weekend, hotel included, at any Disney Park.

But he said, "I don't want to visit Disneyland anymore. They can't give us the moment back and that's the only thing I want." She may have said "Yes," but now they're telling Disney "No."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you