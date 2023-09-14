Warning in place after rash of stolen vehicles on university campus

The University of Arizona Police Department has released a warning after multiple vehicles have been stolen on campus.
Between Aug. 23, and Sep. 11, the UAPD has received reports of seven stolen vehicles. Four of the vehicles were Kia and two were Hyundai.
UAPD says most of the vehicles were stolen during the day through broken windows. The thefts happened in different parking garages, parking lots and streets on the campus property.
The locations of the crimes occurred as far north near Mabel Street and south near 6th Street.
The vehicle owners were not present during the thefts.
According to the UAPD, they have increased patrols of all parking areas on campus.
Anyone with inforation is asked to call UAPD at 520-621-8273. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).
UAPD has released the following prevention and safety tips
- Close all windows and lock all doors before leaving your vehicle
- Remove valuables from your vehicle
- Consider anti-auto theft and tracking technology
- Park in well-lit areas
- If you see suspicious activity in the parking lots or around campus call 911.
For additional safety tips please visit uapd.arizona.edu and safety.arizona.edu
