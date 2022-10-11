Warming up!

Another beautiful start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s! Most of us stay dry the rest of the week and temperatures will begin to warm into the low 90s for the warmest spots as early as tomorrow!
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The only chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in Graham and Greenlee County but the rest of us will stay dry today through Friday.
High pressure is taking over the rest of the work week so temperatures will begin to warm with highs pushing into the low 90s for the warmest spots as early as tomorrow. The average high this time of year is around 88° so we'll warm above normal briefly.
By the weekend, another area of low pressure off the Southern California Coast will bring some moisture to Arizona! As of now, scattered showers and storms will be possible starting Saturday afternoon and evening with more on tap for Sunday. Highs drop back into the mid to low 80s by the end of the weekend. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 87°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Warmer with tons of sunshine. High: 90°