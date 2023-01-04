Warming up!

Colder start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona. Thankfully, we have a gorgeous day ahead!
Dry and warmer weather takes over the next several days with highs pushing into the low 60s this afternoon, which is still slightly below normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer with most dropping into the 30s and low 40s.
Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by tomorrow afternoon but clouds will increase throughout the day thanks to a system passing to the north. That is where all of the moisture will stay with only a slight chance for showers in the White Mountains. Clouds decrease Friday morning so expect tons of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend! Then, it looks like low 70s will be possible as we start out the new work week!
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 66°
- Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Clouds increase and warm. High: 72°