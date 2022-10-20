Warmest Days: Today & Tomorrow

Beautiful October day on tap, just warmer than normal for this time of year with highs pushing into the upper 80s! A cold front passes through by the end of the weekend, which will cool us down and bring a chance for light valley rain and possibly light snow for the highest peaks Sunday night...
Not as breezy as the last couple of days just warm with highs ranging from the 70s to upper 80s! Expect tons of sunshine today and tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s as we wrap up the work week. The wind will begin to pick up again on Saturday thanks to a couple of nearby systems.
These systems will also bring us a chance for showers by Sunday and will drop our highs in the 60s and 70s by Sunday afternoon! The best chance for rain will be Sunday night as a cold front passes through and temperatures will be cold enough for the highest peaks to see some light snow. Most of us will be waking up in the 30s, 40s and 50s by Monday morning with highs only warming into the low 70s for the warmest spots Monday afternoon! This means that Tuesday morning will be the coldest start of the season so far with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona. Some valleys in Cochise County could see temperatures near freezing so plan ahead and make sure you have a way of staying warm!
Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s by midweek next week but the trend will continue to be cold mornings and comfortable afternoons the rest of next week!
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 88°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88°