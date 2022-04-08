Warmest day of the week!

Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s this afternoon and the 90s will stick around through the weekend! Changes are on the way early next week including gusty wind, isolated showers and cooler temperatures.
Another warm day with highs ranging between the low 80s and low to mid 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Expect a light breeze most of today but gusts around 25 mph will be possible this morning. The wind will pick up more tomorrow and Sunday with gusts around 25-30 mph.
The biggest issue this weekend into early next week will be the wind thanks to a storm system passing by to the north. The windiest days will be Monday and Tuesday with gusts over 35 mph. The concern will be fire danger and blowing dust so stay weather alert early next week. We also have a slight chance for showers at this time Tuesday afternoon but the best spot for accumulation is still looking like the White Mountains.
Temperatures will also briefly drop below normal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots. By Thursday, temperatures will start to push back into the low 80s, which is average for this time of year.
- Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 93°