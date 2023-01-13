Warmest day of 2023 so far!

Highs will warm several degrees above average today thanks to high pressure! Temperatures will push into the upper 70s for the warmest spots and some records could be tied or broken but it's not going to last so enjoy it!
Temperatures will begin to cool down tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s with increasing cloud cover all ahead of our next weather maker!
A couple systems will impact us Sunday through Tuesday bringing colder temperatures, wind, valley rain and high elevation snow! The first round of showers will roll through as early as Sunday morning with the heaviest showers expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Rainfall totals Sunday through Tuesday will be highest to the north and northeast of Tucson with 0.75” to 2.0" possible and 0.25" to 1.25" for the rest of Southeastern Arizona.
Snowfall totals will be highest above 7,000' with 24" possible in the White Mountains and 15" in the Catalinas, Rincons and Pinaleno Mountains but higher amounts are possible for mountain peaks. The snow level will drop down to as low as 5,000' by Tuesday evening where only flurries are expected.
Highs will drop into the 50s and low 60s for the warmest spots starting on Sunday. It will also be windy with gusts over 40 mph so remember to secure loose objects!
- Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 77°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 46°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 75°