Warmest day of 2022 so far...

Today will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs pushing to around 98 degrees! It will also be breezy at times this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for dry thunderstorms in far Eastern Cochise County.
The record high today in Tucson is 99° set back in 2020 and our forecast high is 98! Hitting the triple digit mark isn't likely today but it will still be the warmest day so far this year. Last night we were this warm was back in early October of 2021. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s today and there will also be a slight increase in moisture in Eastern Cochise County. The biggest concern will be dry lightning and gusty outflows where storms develop and that could easily spark a new wildfire so stay weather alert.
Tomorrow is looking like the windiest day thanks to a system passing by to the north. Gusts will climb to around 30 to 35 mph and will then decrease slightly by Thursday. Temperatures will also slowly start to "cool" each day with highs in the upper 80s by Friday. That doesn't last though with highs pushing back into the low to mid 90s over the weekend and into early next week.
- Today: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 98°
- Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warm. High: 94°