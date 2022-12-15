Warmer Weekend

Another frigid start across Southeastern Arizona this morning so bundle up! Thankfully, the weekend will make it up to us...
We are waking up to the teens, 20s and 30s this morning with parts of Pima and Pinal County under another Freeze / Hard Freeze Warning. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day with a mostly cloudy sky on tap tonight. That will keep overnight lows two to three degrees warmer than the past couple of nights. Continue to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes) no matter where you live!
Temperatures will gradually warm as we head towards the weekend with highs in the low 60s for the warmest spots with just a few clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona through the weekend. The next system to impact us will roll by on Sunday but it will remain dry. We could see some virga but that is all at this time.
- Today: Frigid AM then mostly sunny and cool. High: 57°
- Tonight: Very cold and mostly cloudy. Low: 35°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 59°