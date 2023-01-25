"Warmer" this afternoon

Another frigid morning as most of Southeastern Arizona wakes up below freezing. Be sure you are nice and bundled before heading out the door!
The Hard Freeze and Freeze Warning remain in effect until 8/9 AM this morning as temperatures drop back into the 20s. The coldest spots will be east of Tucson and in the high terrain where temperatures are falling back into the teens! The rest of us are waking up in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.
Highs will rebound into the upper 50s this afternoon but will fall back below freezing for most tonight into tomorrow morning. Thankfully, temperatures will continue to climb as we work our way towards the weekend with highs pushing closer to normal in the upper 60s.
Continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes). Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.
After the weekend, a system will bring our next chance for rain and snow late Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also fall back into the mid 50s for the warmest spots Tuesday afternoon. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Frigid morning, sunny. High: 59°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 29°
- Tomorrow: Frigid morning, breezy, and sunny. High: 57°