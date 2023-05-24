Warm with sunshine!

It will be a perfect day in May today! Temperatures will sit right around average this afternoon with highs warming into the mid 90s for the warmest spots. Expect tons of sunshine too!
More of the same with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across Southeastern Arizona! Take advantage of the nice mornings and go for that walk or jog early! This time of year, start getting into that beat the heat mindset! Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
An area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will head southward throughout the work week and by Friday, the wind will pick up as a result. The windiest spots will be to the east of Tucson where a Fire Weather Watch might be warranted so stay tuned.
We’ll stay dry for the next several days with temperatures staying right around average. Expect tons of sunshine and a breeze from time to time, especially Friday and Saturday.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 95°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 96°