Warm with high clouds today

Another beautiful day on tap with highs warming into the low 80s this afternoon! There will be a breeze at times and a few high clouds too followed by a nice weekend warm up.
A system passing by to the north will bring a few high clouds to Southern Arizona today and light a breeze but all of the moisture will stay well to the north. Thankfully, it won't be as breezy as yesterday but the wind will pick up slightly this afternoon with gusts between 15 and 25 mph. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 80s with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s tonight.
Highs will continue to warm each day with temperatures pushing into the low 80s tomorrow and mid 80s this weekend. Another system will pass by to the north Sunday and Monday bringing some high clouds and a breeze. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s early next week before 90s take over starting next Wednesday!
- Today: Mix of sun and high clouds, warm. High: 80°
- Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low: 49°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 84°