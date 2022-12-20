Warm up begins...

Expect a mix of sun and high clouds throughout the day with highs pushing slightly above normal starting this afternoon!
It's another chilly start this morning with most of Southeastern Arizona waking up to the 20s and 30s. Highs will range from the low to upper 60s, which is slightly above normal for late December. High clouds will decrease tonight and temperatures will fall back into the 20s, 30s and 40s.
Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the work week with a few passing high clouds from time to time. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 60s and possibly low 70s by the holiday weekend!
Weather won’t get in the way of any in state travel. Just cold in the mornings with above average temperatures during the afternoons.
- Today: Few clouds and mild. High: 67°
- Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low: 37°
- Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and mild. High: 67°