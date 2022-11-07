Warm through midweek!

Starting off the morning with a few clouds but expect tons of sunshine this afternoon with highs back in the 70s and low 80s! Some changes on the way mid to late work week including colder temperatures...
After a beautiful weekend, we're waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a few clouds but those will decrease as the morning goes on. Expect highs to rebound back into the 70s and low 80s for the warmest spots.
A system passing by to the north of us will bring gusty wind tomorrow and Wednesday and a slight chance for showers late Wednesday night. Most of the moisture will remain well to the north of us but we'll all get in on the colder temperatures! Highs on Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s but will drop into the upper 60s for the warmest spots Thursday afternoon with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday morning.
Beautiful weekend in store for any outdoor plans! Highs will warm into the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday with tons of sunshine.
- Today: Clouds decrease, warm. High: 82°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 49°
- Tomorrow: Warm and breezy with sunshine. High: 80°