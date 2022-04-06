Warm, sunny & breezy at times

Highs will begin to push into the low 90s this afternoon for parts of Southeastern Arizona and it will be another breezy day, especially to the northeast of Tucson with gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures peak on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s and then a storm system will bring cooler temperatures early next week!
Warm day ahead with highs warming a few degrees above average for early April. Temperatures will range between the low 80s and low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Expect a breeze at times with gusts around 15-20 mph for most but Graham and Greenlee County will take the brunt of the wind again today. Wind could gust around 30 mph at times this afternoon. The rest of the week, there will be a light breeze each afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to build and that will warm our highs into the low to mid 90s through the first half of the weekend. A storm system will begin to impact on Sunday in the way of wind and temperatures will start to drop. Monday will be windiest day and there will be fire weather concerns. By Tuesday, the wind sticks around and temperatures take a dive below average into the 60s and low 70s. We also have a slight chance for showers at this time and the best spot for accumulation is looking like the White Mountains. More details to come!
- Today: Tons of sunshine, breezy and warm. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 52°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 90°