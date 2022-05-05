Warm, lighter breeze!

Beautiful day ahead with highs warming above average into the low 90s! Expect a light breeze with tons of sunshine and overnight lows ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Expect a lighter breeze today and tomorrow before the wind picks up again this weekend and into early next week! The whole state is under some kind of drought and here in Southeastern Arizona we are under a moderate to severe drought. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Temperatures will push close to the triple digit mark tomorrow and we could hit it Saturday afternoon as an area of high pressure takes over! It won't last as another system passes by to the north bringing stronger winds by the end of the weekend. Highs drop into the mid 90s on Mother's Day and into the upper 80s early next week. The windiest days are looking like Sunday and Monday but it will stay breezy through midweek next week.
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 93°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 99°