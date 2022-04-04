Warm days ahead...

Beautiful day with tons of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s for the warmest spots. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the low 90s starting on Wednesday!
Slightly cooler start to the work week thanks to a system passing by to the north of us today. The best chance for showers will be in Northern Arizona and as far south as the White Mountains, but the rest of us will stay dry. Highs will still manage to warm a couple degrees above average this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to the low to mid 80s across Southeastern Arizona. Expect tons of sunshine with some gusty wind, especially to the east of Tucson today and tomorrow! Gusts will range from 30-35 mph today near Safford and closer to 40 mph tomorrow.
A ridge of high pressure will begin to build tomorrow and that will quickly warm our highs into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s for some tomorrow afternoon. 90s take over the rest of the week with temperatures pushing into the mid 90s by Saturday! Remember to limit your time outside and stay hydrated.
- Today: Tons of sunshine and near average. High: 82°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 89°