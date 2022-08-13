 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 706 PM MST, Emergency management reported flash flooding was
occuring along the Canada del Oro Wash near Edwin road near the
Pima/Pinal county line. This Flash Flood wave will continue to
make its way down the CDO Wash Through Catalina and Oro Valley
into the late evening hours.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke and
Catalina State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Wandering black bear caught on northwest side

  • Updated
  • 0
BLACK BEAR CAUGHT AZGFDEPARTMENT
AZGF Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - After roaming the streets of Tucson's northwest side for almost a week, the Arizona Game and Fish Department finally caught the curios black bear Saturday.

She was first spotted last Wednesday in a resident's front yard on the northwest side. Friday morning, she was seen again near Oracle and River Roads.

According to a Twitter post from the department, the female black bear was successfully caught at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday by Ina Road and La Canada Drive. 

The bear was tranquilized and transported from the area and is to be released to "a remote location."

AZGF reported that the bear is about one to two years old. 

