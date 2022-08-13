Wandering black bear caught on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - After roaming the streets of Tucson's northwest side for almost a week, the Arizona Game and Fish Department finally caught the curios black bear Saturday.

She was first spotted last Wednesday in a resident's front yard on the northwest side. Friday morning, she was seen again near Oracle and River Roads.

According to a Twitter post from the department, the female black bear was successfully caught at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday by Ina Road and La Canada Drive.

The bear was tranquilized and transported from the area and is to be released to "a remote location."

AZGF reported that the bear is about one to two years old.