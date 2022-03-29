Walmart will stop selling cigarettes in some stores

Walmart plans to stop selling cigarettes in some of its stores.
The retail giant is making the change at specific locations on a store-by-store basis according to the business and customer needs in each market.
Walmart has not listed the locations that will be affected... But according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico are being considered.
Health officials say one out of ever five deaths in the U.S. each year are related to smoking.
Walmart announced it would stop selling vaping products and e-cigarettes in 2019.
Other national retailers have previously gotten out of the tobacco business including target in 1996, and CVS in 2014.