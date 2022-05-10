Wallace ramping up his service to Tucson

TUCSON -- Levi Wallace is back in Tucson and hoping to make a difference with the kids who he once was as a prepster playing the game he loved, football.
The Steelers cornerback held his first local football camp in April. He held it on the Gridley Stadium field at Tucson High where he went unrecruited as a player in the early 2010s.
The story is legendary. Wallace went from no scholarship offers to winning a national championship as a walk-on turned starter at Alabama and has now started 57 games in the NFL after being undrafted.
Wallace has established a foundation and will hold a golf tournament at Starr Pass on Saturday, May 14 to continue his efforts to raise money and give back to the city that groomed him for his current greatness.
The goal of the Levi Wallace Foundation is to raise funds that directly build fundamental life skills amongst the youth and those in underserved communities through the use of sports and academics.
Wallace will be in his first season playing in Pittsburgh in 2022. He signed a two-year $8m contract in March after playing the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. Wallace has six career interceptions.
