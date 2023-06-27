 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Walgreens encourages Tucson to participate in National HIV Testing Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Free HIV Testing
Megan Spector
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Free HIV testing is available at Walgreens locations across the country Tuesday in support of National HIV Testing Day, and organizations here in Tucson are encouraging everyone in our community to get tested.
 
"It's important to be informed about your HIV status because there are treatments available if you do test positive. And today for national HIV testing day it's a great opportunity if you haven't been tested recently or if you've never been tested. Go out and take the test today," said Scott Blades.
 
Blades is the Executive Director of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network, also known as TIHAN - an organization right here in Tucson that works to support people living with HIV.
 
"THIAN's mission is to decrease the stigma of HIV, encourage people to get tested, and then support people who are living with HIV and help them to live as well as possible," said Blades.
 
Blades hopes that these free tests and resources are available Tuesday help with that mission.
 
"Unfortunately there is still a big stigma when it comes to HIV. There's a lot of people that don't want to talk about it, there's a lot of silence, there's still some shame attached to it," said Blades. "It's really important that we get the message out that there should be no shame in people having HIV and get tested because there are great treatments if you do test positive."
 
These free tests are being offered at more than 400 Walgreens locations across the country. Tucson has one participating location at 4685 East Grant Road.
 
The testing will be available until 7 p.m.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you