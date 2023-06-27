Walgreens encourages Tucson to participate in National HIV Testing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Free HIV testing is available at Walgreens locations across the country Tuesday in support of National HIV Testing Day, and organizations here in Tucson are encouraging everyone in our community to get tested.
"It's important to be informed about your HIV status because there are treatments available if you do test positive. And today for national HIV testing day it's a great opportunity if you haven't been tested recently or if you've never been tested. Go out and take the test today," said Scott Blades.
Blades is the Executive Director of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network, also known as TIHAN - an organization right here in Tucson that works to support people living with HIV.
"THIAN's mission is to decrease the stigma of HIV, encourage people to get tested, and then support people who are living with HIV and help them to live as well as possible," said Blades.
Blades hopes that these free tests and resources are available Tuesday help with that mission.
"Unfortunately there is still a big stigma when it comes to HIV. There's a lot of people that don't want to talk about it, there's a lot of silence, there's still some shame attached to it," said Blades. "It's really important that we get the message out that there should be no shame in people having HIV and get tested because there are great treatments if you do test positive."
These free tests are being offered at more than 400 Walgreens locations across the country. Tucson has one participating location at 4685 East Grant Road.
The testing will be available until 7 p.m.
