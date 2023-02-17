Walden Grove students return to class Friday after reports of a threat

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students at Walden Grove High School are expected back at school Friday after a threat sent them into lockdown Thursday afternoon.
All students are expected to head back to class, except for two. Those two are the boys who were detained in the investigation of the threat.
Thursday afternoon, at Walden Grove High School near Sahuarita Road and South Nogales highway, an investigation began due to reports of a bomb threat.
Photos of a grenade were sent to some students. The pictures were apparently either air-dropped or sent as a text message saying that the school would be blown up.
Sahuarita police officers were sent to the school to investigate, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.
Officers say reports of shots fired were found to be false - and the grenade in question turned out to be fake.
However, those two students believed to be responsible were detained. There's no word yet on any punishment that they will face.
