 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

VUSD closes all schools Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Vail School District
By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vail Unified School District has closed all school for Wednesday.

The district says Unified Command asked that all schools be closed for safety as well as to ease traffic congestion.

Previously only a few schools were closed, and others delayed.

VUSD superintendent John Carruth says If a student is already at school or en-route to school, they are safe and can remain at school. Staff are currently on site.

Carruth says parents are able pick their children up at any time. If parents need afternoon bus service for their children, they will provide regular afternoon bus routes to get them home.

The district says only the four Rita Ranch schools and Vail Academy and High School are within the 3-mile area. Those schools have been closed since 6:00 a.m. No other school is impacted by this expansion.