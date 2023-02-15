VUSD closes all schools Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vail Unified School District has closed all school for Wednesday.
The district says Unified Command asked that all schools be closed for safety as well as to ease traffic congestion.
Previously only a few schools were closed, and others delayed.
VUSD superintendent John Carruth says If a student is already at school or en-route to school, they are safe and can remain at school. Staff are currently on site.
Carruth says parents are able pick their children up at any time. If parents need afternoon bus service for their children, they will provide regular afternoon bus routes to get them home.
The district says only the four Rita Ranch schools and Vail Academy and High School are within the 3-mile area. Those schools have been closed since 6:00 a.m. No other school is impacted by this expansion.