Vulnerable teen sought after reported missing from southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vulnerable teen is sough after she was last seen Saturday on the southeast side of Tucson.
According to Tucson Police Department, 17-year-old Kim Ramer was reported missing after she failed to show up to work on Saturday.
Authorities say Ramer reportedly has an intellectual disability and wears pink hearing aids. She was also described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh about 100 pounds.
She was last seen near Santa Rita High School, according to TPD.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 immediately.