Vulnerable teen found safe after missing from southeast side since Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vulnerable teen has been found safe after she has been missing since Saturday from the southeast side of Tucson.
According to Tucson Police Department, 17-year-old Kim Raymer was first reported missing after she failed to show up to work on Saturday.
Authorities say Raymer reportedly has an intellectual disability and wears pink hearing aids. She was also described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh about 100 pounds.
She was initially last seen near Santa Rita High School, according to TPD.
TPD said Raymer has since been found safe. She is currently at her home.