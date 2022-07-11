 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 741 PM MST, a strong outflow was along a line extending from
near Catalina State Park to near Tucson Estates to 9 miles west of
Green Valley, moving northwest at 45 mph.  This outflow was
kicking up dust along and immediately behind the outflow boundary.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 258.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 92.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 112.
Route 86 between mile markers 126 and 171.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.
Route 286 between mile markers 26 and 45.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Green Valley, Casas Adobes,
Drexel Heights, Eloy, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Three Points, Avra
Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Picacho,
Chui-Chu, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West and
Valencia West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Vulnerable 90-year-old sought after last seen on north side Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Charles Oden

Charles Oden

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The search for a missing 90-year-old man is underway after was last seen Saturday morning on the north side of Tucson.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 90-year-old Charles Oden was last seen at around 4 a.m. Saturday near the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, close to the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

PCSD said Oden may be traveling in a dark green, 2022 Nissan Frontier with the Arizona license plate ZWA9NF.

He was described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds. Oden was said to have blue eyes and gray hair.

The 90-year-old was last seen wearing a button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

