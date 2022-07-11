Vulnerable 90-year-old sought after last seen on north side Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The search for a missing 90-year-old man is underway after was last seen Saturday morning on the north side of Tucson.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 90-year-old Charles Oden was last seen at around 4 a.m. Saturday near the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, close to the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.
PCSD said Oden may be traveling in a dark green, 2022 Nissan Frontier with the Arizona license plate ZWA9NF.
He was described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds. Oden was said to have blue eyes and gray hair.
The 90-year-old was last seen wearing a button-up shirt and khaki pants.
‼️Missing Vulnerable Adult‼️ https://t.co/DqrQDcdyN8 pic.twitter.com/kVnQ15ocIo— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 12, 2022
Anyone with information is advised to call 911.