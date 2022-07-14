Vulnerable 87-year-old found after going missing near Prince, Oracle roads

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vulnerable 87-year-old has been found by Tucson Police Department after he was reported missing in midtown Thursday.
According to TPD, 87-year-old Jose Yescas was last seen at around noon Thursday near Oracle and Prince roads.
He was described to be 5 feet, 3 inches and weigh 110 pounds. He was said to be last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
According to TPD, Yescas has since been found and is currently being reunited with his family.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 15, 2022
Police need your help finding 87-year-old Jose Yescas. He was last seen around noon today near N. Oracle Rd. & W. Prince Rd.
He is described as 5'3/110lbs. and was last seen wearing a white tee & blue jeans. Please call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/FNbfzH3Oez