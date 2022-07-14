 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vulnerable 87-year-old found after going missing near Prince, Oracle roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing 87-year-old sought after last seen near Prince, Oracle roads

Jose Yescas

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vulnerable 87-year-old has been found by Tucson Police Department after he was reported missing in midtown Thursday.

According to TPD, 87-year-old Jose Yescas was last seen at around noon Thursday near Oracle and Prince roads.

He was described to be 5 feet, 3 inches and weigh 110 pounds. He was said to be last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

According to TPD, Yescas has since been found and is currently being reunited with his family.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you